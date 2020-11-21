Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Steve Kerr could show Nico Mannion how to stick in NBA

AIA makes right call by delaying winter sports

The AIA, the state’s governing body for high school sports, did well by moving the start of winter sports to January. Good move. Why rush anything? The overall effect is that high school boys and girls will only have a 45-day season, from Jan. 5 to Feb. 29. A year ago, when Jim Reynolds coached Salpointe Catholic to a 30-1 season and the state championship, the season ran 96 days, from Nov. 25 to Feb. 25. And as Casey O’Brien led Sunnyside’s defending state championship boys soccer team to a 24-2 record last year, the Blue Devils enjoyed an 85-day season from early December to late February. Starting later and abbreviating the schedule from, say, 25 basketball games to 15-18, isn’t what anyone wants, but it seems like a better path than the ongoing Tucson prep football season, that has been re-routed many times by last-minute cancellations. …