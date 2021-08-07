Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Steve Kerr the obvious choice to lead Team USA in 2024

Could Michigan State pursue UA AD?

It wouldn't be a surprise if Michigan State strongly considered Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke to fill a similar role for the Spartans. Heeke is a Michigan man, sort of. Born in East Lansing, a former three-sport athlete at East Lansing High School, Heeke certainly is familiar with the town and MSU's campus. He's only 57 and in the prime of his career. Heeke has been through the fire like few ADs in Pac-12 history since arriving on campus in the spring of 2017. He has weathered the meltdown of the UA's football and men's basketball programs — he did hire Kevin Sumlin, however — but proved to be an ambitious, get-things-done AD, rebuilding the softball and swimming facilities and spending almost $50 million to renovate Arizona Stadium and build the Davis Indoor Sports Center. Heeke's resume includes 18 years with the Oregon Ducks, rising to the No. 2 man in the department, and 11 years as Central Michigan's AD. Michigan State is replacing retiring AD Bill Beekman. The perceived No. 1 candidate to replace Beekman is MSU deputy AD Alan Haller, who is a former Spartan football player, but Heeke would appeal to most Power 5 schools seeking an AD.