Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Tennessee's 20K fans made Wildcats' task even tougher

Kedon Slovis' pick no surprise

It was no surprise that former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis chose to transfer to Pitt rather than Arizona, even though Slovis grew up in Phoenix. Most transfer portal QBs are looking for productive season at the controls of a high-end offense with Top 25 potential to improve their NFL draft potential. Arizona simply doesn’t have the capable running backs, receivers and offensive linemen in stock to turn the head of a top-tier transfer QB. Under seven-year head coach Pat Narduzzi , Pitt has won 26 games the last three regular seasons, which is more than any three regular season Arizona period under Rich Rodriguez (24 wins, 2012-2014), Mike Stoops (22 wins, 2008-10), Dick Tomey (23 wins, 1992-94) and Larry Smith (23 wins, 1984-85). Competition in Power 5 football is crazy good.

Bobby Hurley, ASU facing hellish end to 2021

ASU’s scheduled home basketball game against Florida A&M last week was canceled when a power feeding electricity to Desert Financial Arena — that’s the new name of ASU’s archaic basketball arena — went bust. It wasn’t much of a surprise; when you look out of the press box from ASU’s Sun Devil football stadium, you can see a $100 million hockey arena under construction, Talk about priorities that work against Sun Devil coach Bobby Hurley. ASU’s basketball arena is a relic badly in need of millions of dollars of updating. It ranks near the bottom of the Pac-12 with OSU’s Gill Coliseum. The last time a Pac-12 basketball arena was unavailable on game-day for any reason was January 1987, when Arizona couldn’t play at WSU’s Beasley Coliseum and was diverted on short notice to the old Bohler Gym on campus. A once-a-decade snowstorm shut off power to Beasley Coliseum. The game was delayed 40 minutes and about 4,000 fans walked across campus and squeezed into the old gym. The scheduled TV broadcast in Tucson was cancelled.