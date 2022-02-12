Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Tommy Lloyd joins Lute Olson, other coaching legends with hot start

Rivalry games deserve at least one of the league’s elite referees. Unfortunately, Pantoja, who is probably the top referee in Pac-12 women’s basketball — she has worked the last three Final Fours — can’t officiate UA games because she played for the Wildcats in the 1990s.

Ex-Cat Peter Hansen headed to the NFL

Peter Hansen was recruited to Arizona as a quarterback out of Palo Alto High School in 1997 and had a fully successful career, but not as a QB. He blocked seven kicks in his UA days, tied for the most in school history with Greg Boyd (1970-72), and also played in seven basketball games for Lute Olson, a willing practice player who, at 6 feet 7 inches tall, scored four points for the UA’s 2001 Final Four team. Hansen last week hit the career coaching jackpot: He was hired off the UNLV staff (he was the Rebels’ defensive coordinator) to be the linebackers coach for the Denver Broncos. Hansen is a winner with a personality to match; he spent 11 years on David Shaw’s staff at Stanford before going to UNLV. His blocked kicks against Washington in the famous "Leap by the Lake" game of 1998, and in the ’98 Holiday Bowl victory over Nebraska, are among the most memorable plays in school history.