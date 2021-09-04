Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Tommy Lloyd lands his biggest recruit yet

The Star's longtime columnist checks in with his thoughts on Arizona's latest basketball hire, why a Sahuaro High School grad might stick in the NBA and how Arizona is doing the right thing by inducting two long-ago baseball players into its hall of fame.

Steve Robinson will have 'voice' at UA

Steve Robinson sat on the Cornell bench at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on March 18, 1988, a young assistant coach eager to watch the Ivy League champions play No. 1 seed Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game went about as expected. Lute Olson coached Arizona to a 90-50 victory, but the 31-year-old Robinson must’ve been awed by the head coaches he saw at Pauley Pavilion that week.

Olson was one of three future Hall of Fame coaches at the Pauley Pavilion regional, joining Jerry Tarkanian of UNLV and Don Haskins of UTEP, along with Seton Hall coach P.J.Carlesimo, who would go on to be head coach of the NBA's Warriors, Trail Blazers and Nets.

That offseason, young North Carolina assistant coach Roy Williams was named head coach at Kansas. He phoned Robinson and offered him a coaching job on the Jayhawks staff.