Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Tommy Lloyd won't be pretentious, contentious presence in McKale Center

Brase said he’ll work day-to-day with Larry Nance Jr., Robert Covington and CJ McCollum to supervise Portland’s offense and film preparation. “It’s a great situation,” said Brase, who spent three years on Houston’s staff. “I love being out here.”

In Portland, Brase lives about 10 minutes away from Arizona’s 2005 All-Pac-10 center Channing Frye. They were both part of the UA’s 2004-05 Elite Eight team. Frye is an analyst for TNT’s coverage of the NBA, doing pregame, halftime and post-game studio analysis.

“Chauncey is a phenomenal human,” said Brase. “I didn’t know him before the interview process and he’s been great. True leader, knows his stuff and a good husband and father. Always good to be surrounded by great people.”

The Brase family added to the month’s good news when Matt’s sister, former Catalina Foothills and UA basketball player Julie Brase Hairgrove, part of the Phoenix Mercury’s coaching staff, qualified for the WNBA Finals on Friday. Hairgrove, in her 16th year in the WNBA, has already helped the Mercury win three WNBA championships.

