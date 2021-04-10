Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Top coaching candidate Tommy Lloyd could find UA offer too good to turn down

Rhoades one day arranged to meet Arizona’s Cedric Dempsey, one of the leading athletic directors in the country at the time. Dempsey encouraged him to follow his dream. And so Rhoades did. He wanted to be the next Ced Dempsey.

He worked at low levels in the athletic departments at Yale, Marquette and UTEP, then became the AD at Akron, Houston and Missouri. In 2016, he was hired at Baylor.

How’d he do? In 2020, Rhoades was named the national AD of the year by the NACDA. Last week, his men’s basketball team won the national championship.

Rhoades’ parents still live in Tucson, in the foothills near the Rincon mountains. But it is their son who made it to the mountaintop of college sports.

The chase is on for Cats slugger Harper

Arizona senior shortstop Jessie Harper hit her 85th career home run Friday night, drawing within 10 of NCAA record holder Lauren Chamberlain of Oklahoma, who hit 95. After this weekend, Arizona has 22 regular-season games remaining, and possibly eight to 12 postseason games.