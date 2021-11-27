Hansen's Sunday Notebook: 'Triple-transfer' Terrell Brown scoring more with Washington

The Star's Greg Hansen checks in with updates on "triple-transfers" who once played at Arizona, Pima College's history of sports success, why the Tucson Marathon is poised for more success — and how Luke Walton's dismissal is more about the Kings than about him.

Terrell Brown returns to Tucson this week

The NCAA’s transfer portal doesn’t work for everybody — witness Arizona quarterback Gunner Cruz, formerly of Washington State — but it is working for Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown far beyond expectations.

The triple-transfer from Seattle University and Arizona is leading the Huskies in scoring with 22.4 points per game, a number more than triple the his 7.3 points-per-game average at Arizona last season. Brown scored a combined 74 points in Washington’s three-games-in-three-days tournament in South Dakota last week.

Brown returns to McKale Center on Thursday as the Wildcats and Huskies open the Pac-12 season at 6:30 p.m. Taking a look at Tommy Lloyd’s player rotation, I can’t see much of a need for Brown, who surely did the right thing by returning to his home turf and becoming the UW’s go-to scorer.