Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Whether he's drafted or not, Stanley Berryhill in line for long NFL career

Ricky Hunley's return a success

Ricky Hunley ’s return to coaching after five years working in the advertising industry in Southern California was a notable success. The UA’s defensive line coach took charge of an unproven and inexperienced defensive line, yet sophomore Kyon Barrs — who had only made four career starts — was voted to the All-Pac-12 second team. Unheralded Trevon Mason completed his senior season as an honorable mention all-conference selection. Arizona’s defensive line was the most productive position group of the UA’s 2021 season. Jedd Fisch arranged to hire Hunley even before he was officially announced as the UA head coach. Good hire.

Jedd Fisch gets to work

Fisch has again been proactive and decisive in replacing defensive coordinator Don Brown. Not only did he get 13-year Pac-12 assistant coach Johnny Nansen off of Chip Kelly’s staff at UCLA in a week’s time, it appears that Fisch also will get linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi off of UCLA’s staff. One of six sons of Petelo and Eveline Kaufusi, who moved from Tonga to Salt Lake City about 50 years ago, Jason Kaufusi and his siblings all played college football, either for BYU or Utah. Five of his nephews also played at either BYU or Utah. Jason Kaufusi was recruited to Utah in 1996 by former Arizona offensive line coach Ron McBride, who is responsible for starting the Polynesian connection to the Utah program, which has been a critical part of the Utes’ rise from the Mountain West Conference to the Rose Bowl. Part of Arizona’s plunge to last place in the Pac-12 can be traced to Rich Rodriguez’s and Kevin Sumlin’s lack of a presence in recruiting Polynesian linemen and linebackers.