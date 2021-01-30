Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Wildcats' new strength coach ranks among Jedd Fisch's most important hires

Once it was processed, Murray put the logo on the UA’s cross country jerseys. He didn’t seek permission or pursue a trademark.

“Ultimately it worked its way into being our logo,” he says.

“Years later, when they were thinking of taking it off the court at McKale, Lute Olson said something like, ‘You will not take that logo off the court.’ He had a lot of influence.”

Murray remembers traveling to cross country meets as far away as Bangor, Maine, having people say, “That’s the coolest logo; how do I get one? Can I trade my jersey for yours?”

“I’ve had coaches say ‘why did you ever get rid of that logo?”

It’s not 2005 anymore. I get it. But many of America’s leading sports enterprises — the Yankees, the Dodgers, USC, Notre Dame, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Las Vegas Raiders — have wisely resisted the urge to re-brand.

