Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Will Pelle Larson join Arizona's Fantastic 4 or fade away?

A: Not a chance. He is a Sun Devil to the core and to betray his school, to betray Bobby Hurley , isn’t part of Martin’s makeup. I enjoyed watching him play; he made the UA-ASU series more meaningful. Entering the transfer process is Martin’s way of hedging a bet on being given an opportunity to play in the NBA next season. So ends the short-lived “Guard U’’ period that never really flourished or became a thing. Over Martin’s four ASU years, the Sun Devils went 38-33 in the Pac-12 and won a single NCAA Tournament game. It was unfortunate he didn’t have more help.

Clancy Shields' brother victim of cutbacks

Not all has gone well for Arizona men’s tennis coach Clancy Shields in the school’s first run to the Sweet 16 since the 1970s. His older brother, Luke Shields, head coach at Fresno State, lost his job when the Bulldogs eliminated the sport a few months ago. “It’s really sad," the Arizona coach said. “It’s terrible for our sport and the West Region. Fresno State had a rich history in tennis; it has been a top-20 team quite often the last 25 years. During Arizona’s run to Monday’s NCAA showdown against No. 3 Tennessee, the Wildcats played a contest at No. 7 Texas in March. Arizona lost a tight match, 4-3. In the audience was ex-Arizona coach Dave Snyder, who coached the Wildcats to 11 consecutive finishes in the NCAA top 10 from 1962-73. He was impressed. "Clancy is the real deal," said Snyder, who became Texas’ head coach after leaving Arizona 50 years ago. "This isn’t a one-shot deal. He came within a whisker of beating the Longhorns. I have very fond memories of my days at Arizona.’’ ….