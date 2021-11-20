Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Win over Wichita State shows Wildcats' resilience

Bryanna Coté wins bowling title

Tucson’s Bryanna Coté won the 2021 Professional Women’s Bowling Association championship last week in Reno, Nevada, a compelling finish to the PWBA’s three-event Fall Classic at the National Bowling Stadium. It was pro bowling’s equivalent of the PGA Tour’s Fed Ex championship, a compilation of season-long excellence. Cote, a Canyon del Oro High School grad, finished first or second in four events during the long season. “I had talked with my husband about it, and coming into Reno, we never even thought player of the year was on the table,” said Coté after securing the award at the Tour Championship. “All I could do was just bowl and try to bowl great. When I realized I was getting closer and put myself in position to be player of the year, I just stayed the course and tried to stay focused.”