Hansen's Territorial Cup countdown, No. 1: Cats topped ASU in 2014, won Pac-12 South title

All week, Star columnist Greg Hansen has been counting down the five best Territorial Cup games of all time. Time to unveil No. 1:
Date: Nov. 28. 2014
Location: Arizona Stadium, Tucson
Score: Arizona 42, ASU 35
What went down: With the Pac-12 South championship at stake — both teams were 9-2 overall — the No. 12 Wildcats shot to a 7-0 lead when All-American linebacker Scooby Wright forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown on the game’s first series and built a 42-28 lead late in the fourth quarter.
Greg Hansen
Columnist
Greg graduated from Utah State, worked at two Utah newspapers, the St. Petersburg Times, the Albany Democrat-Herald in Oregon and moved to Tucson to cover UA football and baseball. He became the Star's sports columnist in 1984.