Hansen's Territorial Cup countdown, No. 1: Cats topped ASU in 2014, won Pac-12 South title

All week, Star columnist Greg Hansen has been counting down the five best Territorial Cup games of all time. Time to unveil No. 1:

What went down: With the Pac-12 South championship at stake — both teams were 9-2 overall — the No. 12 Wildcats shot to a 7-0 lead when All-American linebacker Scooby Wright forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown on the game’s first series and built a 42-28 lead late in the fourth quarter.