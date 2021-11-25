 Skip to main content
Hansen's Territorial Cup countdown, No. 1: Cats topped ASU in 2014, won Pac-12 South title
Arizona offensive lineman Mickey Baucus kisses the Territorial Cup in celebration after No. 12 Arizona beat No. 13 Arizona State to win the Pac-12 South title in 2014.

 Mike Christy photos (unless notes), Arizona Daily Star 2014

All week, Star columnist Greg Hansen has been counting down the five best Territorial Cup games of all time. Time to unveil No. 1:

Date: Nov. 28. 2014

Location: Arizona Stadium, Tucson

Score: Arizona 42, ASU 35

What went down: With the Pac-12 South championship at stake — both teams were 9-2 overall — the No. 12 Wildcats shot to a 7-0 lead when All-American linebacker Scooby Wright forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown on the game’s first series and built a 42-28 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Arizona wide receiver Samajie Grant strides into the end zone for a 69-yard touchdown during the first quarter of Arizona’s win over ASU.

Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright III pressures Arizona State quarterback Mike Bercovici for a fourth-quarter sack.

Wilbur and Sparky spar with each other as their respective teams battle it out for the Territorial Cup.

Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon slips away from Arizona State defensive lineman Tashon Smallwood during the fourth quarter.

Arizona safety Will Parks trips up Arizona State running back D.J. Foster during the third quarter.

Arizona running back Nick Wilson breaks for a 72-yard touchdown in Arizona’s win over ASU.

Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez, right, shakes hands with Arizona State coach Todd Graham after the Wildcats beat the Sun Devils.

Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at

520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com.

On Twitter: @ghansen711

