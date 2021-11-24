Hansen's Territorial Cup countdown, No. 2: Trung Canidate's record showing helped Cats win in '98

All week, Star columnist Greg Hansen is counting down the five best Territorial Cup games of all time. Up next: No. 2.

What went down: The No. 7 Wildcats held off ASU’s rally as halfback Trung Canidate ran for a school-record 288 yards with touchdowns of 80, 66 and 48 yards to give Arizona a school-record 11 victories, on the way to a historic 12-1 season.