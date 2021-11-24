 Skip to main content
HANSEN’S TERRITORIAL CUP COUNTDOWN

Hansen's Territorial Cup countdown, No. 2: Trung Canidate's record showing helped Cats win in '98

Trung Canidate takes off for a touchdown against the Sun Devils on Nov. 27, 1998. Canidate’s 288 rushing yards helped Arizona secure its best-ever regular-season finish.

 Benjie Sanders, Arizona Daily Star 1998

All week, Star columnist Greg Hansen is counting down the five best Territorial Cup games of all time. Up next: No. 2.

Date: Nov. 27, 1998

Location: Arizona Stadium, Tucson

Score: Arizona 50, ASU 42

What went down: The No. 7 Wildcats held off ASU’s rally as halfback Trung Canidate ran for a school-record 288 yards with touchdowns of 80, 66 and 48 yards to give Arizona a school-record 11 victories, on the way to a historic 12-1 season.

Arizona’s Mike Robertson sacks ASU quarterback Ryan Kealy.

Marcus Bell of UA hovers over ASU’s Gerald Green after making a tackle.

UA wide receiver Brad Brennan, far right, sits on the goal post with fellow students after the UA defeated ASU.

Arizona State wide receiver Creig Spann catches a touchdown pass as as UA’s Kelvin Hunter trails behind him.

UA student Cristina Armstrong, left, and best friend Traci Anderson, an ASU student, enjoy a laugh before the 1998 Territorial Cup rivalry game at Arizona Stadium.

UA running back Trung Canidate is mobbed by fans after UA defeated ASU in 1998.

Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711

