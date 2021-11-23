Hansen's Territorial Cup countdown, No. 3: Chuck Cecil's 106-yard INT return sunk ASU in '86

All week, Star columnist Greg Hansen is counting down the five best Territorial Cup games of all time. Up next: No. 3.

What went down: No. 4 ASU, unbeaten at 9-0-1, had already clinched a Rose Bowl berth — but No. 14 Arizona, 7-2, broke to an early lead and clinched it when safety Chuck Cecil returned an intercepted pass 106 yards in the fourth quarter. It remains the most memorable play in UA football history.