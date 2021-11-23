 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hansen's Territorial Cup countdown, No. 3: Chuck Cecil's 106-yard INT return sunk ASU in '86
HANSEN’S TERRITORIAL CUP COUNTDOWN

Hansen's Territorial Cup countdown, No. 3: Chuck Cecil's 106-yard INT return sunk ASU in '86

Chuck Cecil’s famed interception killed ASU’s fourth-quarter momentum. A touchdown would have made the score 21-17, in UA’s favor. Cecil also forced a fumble on the first series of the game that led to a Wildcats touchdown.

 Bruce McClelland, Arizona Daily Star 1986

All week, Star columnist Greg Hansen is counting down the five best Territorial Cup games of all time. Up next: No. 3.

Date: Nov. 22, 1986

Location: Arizona Stadium, Tucson

Score: Arizona 34, ASU 17

What went down: No. 4 ASU, unbeaten at 9-0-1, had already clinched a Rose Bowl berth — but No. 14 Arizona, 7-2, broke to an early lead and clinched it when safety Chuck Cecil returned an intercepted pass 106 yards in the fourth quarter. It remains the most memorable play in UA football history.

UA running back David Adams scampers for a touchdown during the Wildcats’ 1986 win over ASU.

Arizona’s George Hinkle harasses Arizona State quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst.

The student section during the 1986 UA-ASU game.

Chris McLemore cuts through ASU defenders.

Chris McLemore celebrates during the Wildcats’ win over ASU.

Chuck Cecil used a 106-yard interception return for a touchdown to sink ASU.

Arizona Department of Public Safety, Tucson Police and UA Police officers keep zealous students away from the goalposts following the win.

Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James suspended for Lakers-Knicks after bloodying Isaiah Stewart

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News