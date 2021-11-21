Hansen's Territorial Cup countdown, No. 5: Cats thumped Devils in front of largest in-state crowd

All week, Star columnist Greg Hansen is counting down the five best Territorial Cup games of all time. Up first: No. 5.
Date: Nov. 25, 1961
Location: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe
Score: Arizona 22, ASU 13
What went down: Bobby Lee Thompson’s zig-zagging, 67-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter wiped out a 13-3 ASU halftime lead and gave Arizona its best season in 62 years of football, 8-1-1, before the largest crowd to see a sporting event in state history, 40,164. ASU came into the game with a 7-2 record.
Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Greg Hansen
Columnist
Greg graduated from Utah State, worked at two Utah newspapers, the St. Petersburg Times, the Albany Democrat-Herald in Oregon and moved to Tucson to cover UA football and baseball. He became the Star's sports columnist in 1984.