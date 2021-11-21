 Skip to main content
Hansen's Territorial Cup countdown, No. 5: Cats thumped Devils in front of largest in-state crowd
Arizona outscored ASU 19-0 in the second half in 1961 to beat the Sun Devils 22-13.

 Arizona Daily Star

All week, Star columnist Greg Hansen is counting down the five best Territorial Cup games of all time. Up first: No. 5.

Date: Nov. 25, 1961

Location: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe

Score: Arizona 22, ASU 13

What went down: Bobby Lee Thompson’s zig-zagging, 67-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter wiped out a 13-3 ASU halftime lead and gave Arizona its best season in 62 years of football, 8-1-1, before the largest crowd to see a sporting event in state history, 40,164. ASU came into the game with a 7-2 record.

UA's win over ASU in 1961 gave the Wildcats an 8-1-1 record, the best mark in 62 years to that point.

UA's win came before 40,164 fans, then the largest crowd to see a sporting event in state history.

Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711

