Hansen's Territorial Cup countdown, No. 5: Cats thumped Devils in front of largest in-state crowd

All week, Star columnist Greg Hansen is counting down the five best Territorial Cup games of all time. Up first: No. 5.

What went down: Bobby Lee Thompson’s zig-zagging, 67-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter wiped out a 13-3 ASU halftime lead and gave Arizona its best season in 62 years of football, 8-1-1, before the largest crowd to see a sporting event in state history, 40,164. ASU came into the game with a 7-2 record.