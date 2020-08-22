Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Catalina Foothills grad Luis Gonzalez joins Alex Verdugo, others in bigs

Ironically, the Star’s 2014 Player of the Year was neither Verdugo nor Gonzalez but Palo Verde pitcher Tyler Falwell, who went 9-0 with a 1.24 ERA in leading the Titans to the state championship. Falwell played two standout seasons at Cochise College and was drafted in the 19th round by Kansas City. After three years in Single-A, Falwell pitched for Culiacan in the Mexican Winter League this year.

It’s not possible that Verdugo and Gonzalez will meet on the field in the 2020 regular season; the Red Sox and White Sox are not scheduled to meet one another.

Schooler brothers want to play right away

UA linebacker Colin Schooler and his older brother, Brenden, a transfer receiver from Oregon, announced they will leave Arizona, hopeful to find a roster spot in a league or with a team that hopes to play 2020 fall football.

That became predictable a few weeks ago when their father, Tom, tweeted that he wanted his sons to “train for the NFL” in the spring rather than be part of a school, such as Arizona, whose current plan is to play football in the late winter and early spring.