Helping others a light lift for Tucson strongman Gary Panttila

For Tucsonan powerlifter Gary Panttila, giving back to others is the only way.

This generosity of others, after all is what got him into powerlifting, a sport that he’s continued to dominate for over two decades.

Panttila was 17 years old when he was introduced to the sport by a YMCA trainer. Panttila didn't have money to train with bodylifters and powerlifters, so he cut a deal with gym owners. He would clean the gym — and its bathrooms — in exchange for a free membership.

Panttila utilized that trainer’s gym and training as a platform for future success, going on to shatter multiple world powerlifting records. He won four straight world championships in the 308-pound class and owns six world records. This spring, he'll be inducted into the Powerlifting Hall of Fame for bench press and deadlifts.

Panttila wants to leave an impact outside of the gym, too.

"I pride myself on not living life about money, having a big, flashy gym, and nice things," he said. "I would rather give back and help out in the community where I can."

He owns and operates the Panttila Power and Performance Gym in Tucson. There, his powerlifting team trains free of cost for statewide, nationwide, and international competitions. Earlier this year, he coached a group of Tucson kids to a Teen World Powerlifting Team Championship.

Patrons of his gym include Tonya Patrick and her daughter Londyn, who recently became mother-daughter powerlifting world champions.

Panttila was moved by the tandem's recent triumph, saying "coaching all these years was worth seeing the happiness in these people." Just as he doesn’t plan to stop chasing that feeling of fulfillment, the Patricks don't plan on slowing down their competition schedule. There's another world championships looming in the spring.

Tonya Patrick, who was Panttila’s massage therapist before being convinced by him to give the sport a try herself, said she received an uptick in motivation and passion for the sport once her daughter started competing. "Now I don’t feel like I’m taking time from her, because it does take up a lot of time," she said. "Now that we can do it together, it’s a game-changer."

Londyn Patrick has noticed an impact, inside and outside of the gym.

"It definitely helped with confidence a lot, and I’m a lot less nervous for future meets.”