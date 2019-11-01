In this Oct. 3, 2019 photo, Memphis freshman center James Wiseman dunks the ball during Memphis Madness in Memphis, Tenn. Michigan State senior guard Cassius Winston, Marquette guard Markus Howard, Louisville junior forward Jordan Nwora, Seton Hall senior guard Myles Powell and Memphis freshman James Wiseman headline The Associated Press 2019-20 preseason All-America team announced Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
As we approach a new decade, it’s clearer than ever that players rule the day.
From North Carolina’s fabulous freshman Cole Anthony to Michigan’s steady senior Zavier Simpson, the top players in the country will determine their own destinies.
Coaches? Passé.
Here’s a look at the best the alphabet — and college basketball — has to offer.
Ais for Anthony: North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony is not just among the bounciest players in his class, but he’s a terrific shooter and facilitator being bandied about as a potential top-three pick. The son of NBA vet Greg Anthony should be a perfect fit both in terms of talent and temperament for coach Roy Williams.
Bis for Blackshear: Florida reeled in a good one with Virginia Tech transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr., perhaps the best grad transfer in college hoops. Blackshear is a well-rounded prospect, with averages of 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as well as advanced passing skills, and his presence will add another dimension for the preseason No. 6 Gators.
Cis for Cassius: Winston or Stanley, take your pick. Winston might be the best player in the land, and he’s a big reason the Michigan State Spartans are ranked No. 1. Stanley might be the best freshman in the land and will star quickly for Duke.
Dis for Devon: Double-D Devon Dotson will be the man for Bill Self and Kansas, which is looking to regain its status atop the Big 12. Dotson averaged 12.3 points and 3.5 assists per game last year but takes on a great role this year.
Eis for Edwards: Another top-flight recruit, Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, was a statement for second-year head coach Tom Crean. Edwards is advanced physically as a freshman and is ready to contribute immediately.
Fis for Forrest: Trent Forrest is one of the best two-way guards in college hoops and after starting 36 games for Florida State last season, he gives Leonard Hamilton an extension of himself on the floor. Look for his 9.3 points and 3.7 assists per game to hike up this season.
Gis for Green: Along with fellow freshman Nico Mannion, Arizona newcomer Josh Green is one of the main reasons for optimism in Tucson. After a down year, Sean Miller truly needed an infusion of talent — and he has some in the Aussie import.
His for Howard: Marquette guard Markus Howard was an absolute star last year, averaging 25 points per game while shooting 40% from three and 89% from the line. If he even approaches those numbers again, he’ll contend for player of the year honors.
Iis for Isaiah: The top recruit in the Pac-12, Washington’s Isaiah Stewart is strong beyond his years and at 6 feet 9 inches, he’s ready to take the conference by storm. While the Huskies lose plenty of talent, Stewart is an X-factor.
Jis for Jarron: Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland averaged 18.8 points per game last season under Mick Cronin — but with Cronin gone to UCLA, he’ll have to go it alone this year. His scoring helped the Bearcats early a No. 6 seed last year.
Kis for Killian: Gonzaga had so much talent a year ago, Killian Tillie got a bit lost in the shuffle. That’s a good thing for the Bulldogs, who will need him greatly this year. Now he’s a candidate for WCC honors as a junior.
Lis for Lamar: Penn State will only go as far as Lamar Stevens will take it. The Nittany Lions star was a beast in the paint, averaging 19.9 points and 7.7 rebounds last year.
Mis for Mamadi: After losing plenty of talent from a national championship season, Virginia will look to Mamadi Diakite to speed up the learning process. He averaged just 7.4 points per game — but blocked 1.7 shots per game. If he doubles those figures — which is realistic — he’s an all-conference contender.
Nis for Nwora: Down but not out, Louisville started its climb back to basketball respectability behind Jordan Nwora, who broke out for 17 points per game last year. He blossomed into an all-around scorer last season.
Ois for Omer: After transferring from North Carolina State, Georgetown center Omer Yurtseven is bursting at the seams to make an impact this year. He averaged 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game two years ago and will be key factor for Patrick Ewing.
Pis for Payton: Payton Pritchard hasn’t gotten the headlines, but he’s quietly been a steady factor on two Sweet 16 teams in three years with the Ducks. Oregon will contend in the Pac-12 once more, especially if Pritchard takes the leap to star.
Qis for Queta: Utah State’s Neemias Queta was overshadowed by Sam Morrell, but he averaged 11.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game last year, which is hard to ignore. In a season with few impact bigs, Queta won’t be quiet much longer.
R is for Remy: Bobby Hurley will count on Remy Martin to make up for the losses of Luguentz Dort and Zylan Cheatham. Martin averaged 12.9 points and 5 assists per game last year as a sophomore despite having to defer offensively a lot of the time.
Sis for Skylar: The absence of star Tremont Waters will give Skylar Mays an even bigger role on the LSU Tigers. He had a big role last year with 13.4 points per game, but his scoring should be expanded this year.
Tis for Tres: If it feels like Tres Tinkle has been up in Corvallis for the last 10 years, well, you’re not far off. Tinkle stars for his father Wayne, and if the Beavers have a bit more team success this year, he’ll contend for conference player of the year honors. Coming off a 20.8-points-per-game, 8.1-rebounds-per-game campaign, Tinkle really fills the stat sheet.
Uis for Udoka: Kansas doesn’t just get Devon Dotson back, but Udoka Azubuike returns as perhaps the top post presence in college basketball. The 7-footer averaged 13 points per game last season but will need to remain healthy to make the next step.
Vis for Vernon: Yet another physically prepared freshman forward, Duke’s Vernon Carey will quickly become a go-to player for Mike Krzyzewski. Carey has a surprising amount of skill for a player of his size and strength.
Wis for Wiseman: Penny Hardaway brought in a recruiting haul this season, and none are bigger — both figuratively and literally — than homegrown talent James Wiseman. Wiseman was the top-ranked recruit in the country because of a combination of size and production, and if he lives up to top billing, the Tigers could be on the verge on the top-10.
Xis for Xavier: If it was only Cassius Winston, Michigan State would be a top-10 team. Add in Xavier Tillman, and oh boy. Tillman averaged just 10 points per game a year ago, but he added 7.3 rebounds per game, and the losses of Kenny Goins and Nick Ward will create more scoring chances.
Yis for Yoeli: BYU will build its entire case for an NCAA Tournament bid around conference player of the year candidate Yoeli Childs. This is no child’s play here: The Cougars star averaged 21.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game last season as an all-conference selection.
Zis for Zavier: Michigan may be in the process of rebuilding as John Beilein bolted for the NBA’s Cavaliers, but there is room for optimism with the return of Zavier Simpson. Simpson averaged a well-rounded 8.8 points, 5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game and played top-notch defense. Even if his scoring doesn’t skyrocket, he’ll be one of the Big Ten’s most valuable players.