'A great reward': Salpointe Catholic relishing chance to win first beach volleyball championship

Many times during its undefeated season, Salpointe Catholic’s beach volleyball team has had victories clinched by their No. 1 pair of Brandy Kishbaugh and Andrea Owens.

The seniors weren’t needed in Tuesday’s Division II state semifinal win over Gilbert Mesquite. The Lancers’ Nos. 2-5 pairs all won, enabling Salpointe to clinch a spot in Thursday’s state title match before the No. 1 pair even took the sand.

“They’ve been doing things for us all season long and clinching wins,” Salpointe coach Heather Moore-Martin said of the senior duo. “This was a way of us repaying them and saying thank you.”

The top-seeded Lancers took down Mesquite 4-1 in the semifinals and will face No. 6 Valley Christian at Queen Creek Casteel High School with a chance to win their first state championship.

Winning the big one would mean all this seasons hard work “has paid off,” according to Moore-Martin. She has been continually impressed with the team’s dedication going all the way back to the start of the year.

Salpointe Catholic’s home beach court is Tucson Racquet Club. Because of COVID-19-related restrictions, the Lancers were not permitted to have fans inside the facility at the start of the season.