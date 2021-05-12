'A great reward': Salpointe Catholic relishing chance to win first beach volleyball championship

Many times during its undefeated season, Salpointe Catholic’s beach volleyball team has had victories clinched by their No. 1 pair of Brandy Kishbaugh and Andrea Owens.
The seniors weren’t needed in Tuesday’s Division II state semifinal win over Gilbert Mesquite. The Lancers’ Nos. 2-5 pairs all won, enabling Salpointe to clinch a spot in Thursday’s state title match before the No. 1 pair even took the sand.
“They’ve been doing things for us all season long and clinching wins,” Salpointe coach Heather Moore-Martin said of the senior duo. “This was a way of us repaying them and saying thank you.”
The top-seeded Lancers took down Mesquite 4-1 in the semifinals and will face No. 6 Valley Christian at Queen Creek Casteel High School with a chance to win their first state championship.
Winning the big one would mean all this seasons hard work “has paid off,” according to Moore-Martin. She has been continually impressed with the team’s dedication going all the way back to the start of the year.
Salpointe Catholic’s home beach court is Tucson Racquet Club. Because of COVID-19-related restrictions, the Lancers were not permitted to have fans inside the facility at the start of the season.
Parents and other family members found a solution, though. The beach courts are adjacent to a parking lot, and the fence separating the two was easy to see through.
Meeting in the parking lot became a ritual for Salpointe’s families — even after the racquet club started allowing two family members from each player to attend matches.
“They would come in and watch their kids play. Then they would go back out to the parking lot to hang out and switch with another family,” Moore-Martin said.
The Lancers’ playoff matches at Casteel High School have had no restrictions. Families have been driving up to watch the Lancers (14-0) continue their undefeated season.
“I know the girls have loving their parents there,” Moore-Martin said.
Having fans in the stands may just help the players, too. Salpointe’s No. 4 and 5 pairs were both pushed to decisive third sets on Tuesday night.
The No. 5 pair of junior Leah Palomares and sophomore Gabrielle Monge took the first match 2-1. Right after, the No. 4 pair of freshman Megan Muehlebach and junior Jalynn Ransom delivered a 2-1 win to give the Lancers a 2-0 set advantage over Mesquite.
Moore-Martin was especially complimentary of Muehlebach and Ransom, both of whom come from a line of Tucson athletes. Megan Muehlebach is the daughter of former Arizona Wildcats basketball player Matt Muehlebach, and Jaylnn Ransom is the younger sister of Lathan Ransom, a former Salpointe Catholic football standout who plays at Ohio State.
“Megan and Jalynn been so solid for us all season,” Moore-Martin said.
The Lancers’ coach believes all five pairs will have to play well Thursday for Salpointe to take home its first state championship.
“We’ve put in a lot of hours this year,” she said. “Winning (Thursday) would be a great reward for all their hard work.”
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA