After 11 seasons in the minors, former Sahuarita pitching star Manny Barreda is headed to the big leagues

Another Southern Arizonan has made the big leagues.

The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that they're calling up Manny Barreda, a 2007 Sahuarita High School graduate who recently pitched for Mexico in the Olympics. The right-hander will join Baltimore's bullpen.

We have made the following roster moves:-Recalled RHP Mike Baumann from Triple-A Norfolk.-Selected the contract of RHP Manny Barreda from Triple-A Norfolk.-Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to Triple-A Norfolk. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 7, 2021

The 32-year-old Barreda has impressed in minor-league ball this season, posting a 4.08 ERA in 24 appearances at Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk, two of them starts. He signed with the Orioles organization out of the Mexican League, where he was pitching for Tijuana.

Barreda made 277 minor-league appearances in 11 seasons with the Yankees, Brewers, Braves and Orioles organizations. He has also pitched with Tijuana, Culiacan and Los Mochis.