After 11 seasons in the minors, former Sahuarita pitching star Manny Barreda is headed to the big leagues

Another Southern Arizonan has made the big leagues.
The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that they're calling up Manny Barreda, a 2007 Sahuarita High School graduate who recently pitched for Mexico in the Olympics. The right-hander will join Baltimore's bullpen.
We have made the following roster moves:-Recalled RHP Mike Baumann from Triple-A Norfolk.-Selected the contract of RHP Manny Barreda from Triple-A Norfolk.-Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to Triple-A Norfolk.— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 7, 2021
The 32-year-old Barreda has impressed in minor-league ball this season, posting a 4.08 ERA in 24 appearances at Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk, two of them starts. He signed with the Orioles organization out of the Mexican League, where he was pitching for Tijuana.
Barreda made 277 minor-league appearances in 11 seasons with the Yankees, Brewers, Braves and Orioles organizations. He has also pitched with Tijuana, Culiacan and Los Mochis.
Barreda is the second Southern Arizona high-school product to make the big leagues this season. Right-hander Andre Jackson, a Cienega High School graduate, made his major-league debut with the Dodgers last month. Former Arizona Wildcats Alfonso Rivas and Tylor Megill joined the Cubs and Mets, respectively, earlier this season.
Alfonso Rivas is the 30th Wildcat to make his major league debut since 2009. Here's the list.
Alfonso Rivas makes the big leagues, joins select group of ex-Cats
Alfonso Rivas made his major-league debut on Sunday, singling in his first at-bat as a member of of the Chicago Cubs. In doing so, Rivas became the 30th ex-Wildcat to make the big leagues since 20009.
Here's a look at the list:
Daniel Schlereth
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: May 29, 2009
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Ryan Perry
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 8, 2009
Team: Detroit Tigers
Brad Mills
Position: Starting pitcher/relief pitcher
Big-league debut: June 18, 2009
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Mark Melancon
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 26, 2009
Team: New York Yankees
Trevor Crowe
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 9, 2009
Team: Cleveland Indians
Konrad Schmidt
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Sept. 13, 2010
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Jason Donald
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: May 18, 2010
Team: Cleveland Indians
Jordan Brown
Position: First base/outfield
Big-league debut: Aug. 1, 2010
Team: Cleveland Indians
Cory Burns
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 4, 2012
Team: San Diego Padres
Preston Guilmet
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: July 10, 2013
Team: Cleveland Indians
Donn Roach
Position: Starting pitcher/relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 2, 2014
Team: San Diego Padres
Brad Glenn
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: June 27, 2014
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Dan Butler
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 10, 2014
Team: Boston Red Sox
Rob Refsnyder
Position: Second base/outfield
Big-league debut: July 11, 2015
Team: New York Yankees
Jett Bandy
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Sept. 14, 2015
Team: Los Angeles Angels
Joey Rickard
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 4, 2016
Team: Baltimore Orioles
Andy Burns
Position: Infielder
Big-league debut: May 9, 2016
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Alex Mejia
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: June 29, 2017
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Willie Calhoun
Position: Third baseman/outfielder/designated hitter
Big-league debut: Sept. 12, 2017
Team: Texas Rangers
Daniel Ponce de Leon
Position: Starting pitcher
Big-league debut: July 23, 2018
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Kevin Newman
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: Aug. 16, 2018
Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Scott Kingery
Position: Infielder
Big-league debut: March 30, 2018
Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Johnny Field
Name: Johnny Field
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 14, 2018
Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Brandon Dixon
Position: Infielder/outfielder
Big-league debut: May 22, 2018
Team: Cincinnati Reds
Kevin Ginkel
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 5, 2019
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Seth Mejias-Brean
Position: Infielder
Big-league debut: Sept. 4, 2019
Team: San Diego Padres
Bobby Dalbec
Position: Third base/first base/designated hitter
Big-league debut: Aug. 30, 2020
Team: Boston Red Sox
Jared Oliva
Position: Outfield
Big-league debut: Sept. 21, 2020
Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Tylor Megill
Position: Starting pitcher
Big-league debut: June 23, 2021
Team: New York Mets
Alfonso Rivas
Position: First baseman
Big-league debut: Aug. 29, 2021
Team: Chicago Cubs