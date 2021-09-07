 Skip to main content
After 11 seasons in the minors, former Sahuarita pitching star Manny Barreda is headed to the big leagues
Manny Barreda

 MILB.com

Another Southern Arizonan has made the big leagues.

The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that they're calling up Manny Barreda, a 2007 Sahuarita High School graduate who recently pitched for Mexico in the Olympics. The right-hander will join Baltimore's bullpen.

The 32-year-old Barreda has impressed in minor-league ball this season, posting a 4.08 ERA in 24 appearances at Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk, two of them starts. He signed with the Orioles organization out of the Mexican League, where he was pitching for Tijuana.

Barreda made 277 minor-league appearances in 11 seasons with the Yankees, Brewers, Braves and Orioles organizations. He has also pitched with Tijuana, Culiacan and Los Mochis.

Barreda is the second Southern Arizona high-school product to make the big leagues this season. Right-hander Andre Jackson, a Cienega High School graduate, made his major-league debut with the Dodgers last month. Former Arizona Wildcats Alfonso Rivas and Tylor Megill joined the Cubs and Mets, respectively, earlier this season.

