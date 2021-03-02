 Skip to main content
AIA changes course, will allow high school athletes to play mask-free in winter, spring
AIA changes course, will allow high school athletes to play mask-free in winter, spring

  • Updated

Catalina Foothills' Dylan Hadley (21) shots a 3-pointer during the third period of the Falcons' 50-45 win over Salpointe Catholic at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on March 1, 2021.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Masks are no longer mandatory for Arizona's high school athletes.

The AIA announced Tuesday that it is removing the mask mandate for the winter and spring sports seasons, citing "improving COVID-19 metrics" throughout the state. 

An earlier AIA ruling had made masks mandatory for all athletes, even while playing. Tuesday's ruling means athletes can play mask-free, though bench players, coaches, officials and fans are still required to wear face coverings. 

All other COVID-19-related regulations remain in place, the AIA said.

