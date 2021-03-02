AIA changes course, will allow high school athletes to play mask-free in winter, spring

Masks are no longer mandatory for Arizona's high school athletes.

The AIA announced Tuesday that it is removing the mask mandate for the winter and spring sports seasons, citing "improving COVID-19 metrics" throughout the state.

An earlier AIA ruling had made masks mandatory for all athletes, even while playing. Tuesday's ruling means athletes can play mask-free, though bench players, coaches, officials and fans are still required to wear face coverings.

All other COVID-19-related regulations remain in place, the AIA said.