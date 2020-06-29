AIA delays start of school-related athletics, activities following Doug Ducey's executive order

Arizona Interscholastic Association announced on Monday evening that the start of the upcoming high school sports season, among other extracurricular activities, in the fall will be delayed in response to Governor Doug Ducey's executive order.

Arizona schools won't be able to resume school-related activities or athletics until Aug. 17, which is the date Ducey ordered for schools in the state to reopen, due to the recent spike in positive tests for COVID-19.

“We couldn’t be more disappointed about the information that just came out regarding our schools. However, we understand that the most pressing concern is to ensure our student-athletes can return to school in the safest way possible,” Executive Director David Hines said in a press release.

“We will do everything in our power to make sure that when we get back up and going again, the transition will be as seamless as possible and to create memorable interscholastic experiences. And we’ll be able to accomplish that as long as everyone does their part to stay safe and prevent the spread of the virus.”

Dates for competition will be revised and formed by the AIA Executive Board at a later date. Schools will be required to operate under the AIA's summer rules until reopened on Aug. 17.

