AIA makes statement on Coronavirus, schedules Monday meeting

Arizona Interscholastic Association
Photo courtesy of AIA

The Arizona Interscholastic Association is deferring scheduling decisions on upcoming games and tournaments to individual schools and districts for the time being, with an Executive Board meeting scheduled Monday to discuss next steps.

The AIA reached out to all member schools this morning, saying it will respect any decisions made by those entities due to Coronavirus-related concerns, according to a statement issued Thursday.

If events are cancelled or changed due specifically to Coronavirus, the AIA will waive associated fees, the statement said.

The Executive Board and director David Hines will be reviewing information from the governor's office, the Maricopa Health Department and National Federation during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, the statement said.

