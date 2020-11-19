AIA postpones start of winter sports seasons to Jan. 5, setting up six-week sprint

The Arizona Interscholastic Association is postponing the start of the winter sports seasons to Jan. 5, setting up a six-week sprint for the state's high school basketball, soccer and wrestling teams.
The AIA's executive board voted Thursday to move the beginning of the winter seasons. Schools must practice for two weeks before playing games. The seasons must end Feb. 19.
The AIA laid out a few more restrictions for the winter seasons. Among them:
• Athletes who play with their club teams must wait 14 days before practicing or playing with their high schools.
• No fans will be allowed until further notice.
• No out-of-state games will be allowed.
“We feel that the students are safer within the school environment than not to be in school at all,” said AIA Executive Director David Hines. “Delaying the start of the season will give our coaches and administrators time to implement safety protocols and put sports modifications in place. Just like getting fall sports off the ground, doing things the right way will allow for our sports to continue.
“The Executive Board felt it was necessary to fight for these students to have a chance. They see the need in the schools they are representing."
