 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AIA postpones start of winter, spring sports seasons in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations
editor's pick

AIA postpones start of winter, spring sports seasons in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

  • Updated
Salpointe wins 2020 4A State Boys Basketball Championship

Salpointe Catholic head coach Jim Reynolds holds up the 4A boy's basketball state championship trophy as he celebrates with his team following a 54-48 overtime victory against Peoria in the 4A title game in Phoenix on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

 Ralph Freso / Special for the Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Interscholastic Association has delayed the start of the winter and spring sports seasons by two additional weeks in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Winter sports competition is now scheduled to begin Jan. 18, with the spring season's games starting March 1. The state's high school basketball, soccer and wrestling teams can begin practicing Jan. 4, when schools return from winter break. The AIA said the only thing that would create a further delay to the season would be "government prohibition or shutdown."

Individual conferences will decide on the length of the winter seasons, the AIA said. The final day of the winter sports regular season is scheduled for March 5.

Baseball, softball, track and field and tennis teams can begin playing March 1.

“Our focus continues to be on keeping students in school and on the playing field safely," said Joe Paddock, AIA's associate executive director. "We believe this decision will help us preserve the winter sports season.“

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 Southern Arizona high school football players in 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News