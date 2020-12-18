AIA postpones start of winter, spring sports seasons in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Arizona Interscholastic Association has delayed the start of the winter and spring sports seasons by two additional weeks in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
Winter sports competition is now scheduled to begin Jan. 18, with the spring season's games starting March 1. The state's high school basketball, soccer and wrestling teams can begin practicing Jan. 4, when schools return from winter break. The AIA said the only thing that would create a further delay to the season would be "government prohibition or shutdown."
Individual conferences will decide on the length of the winter seasons, the AIA said. The final day of the winter sports regular season is scheduled for March 5.
Baseball, softball, track and field and tennis teams can begin playing March 1.
“Our focus continues to be on keeping students in school and on the playing field safely," said Joe Paddock, AIA's associate executive director. "We believe this decision will help us preserve the winter sports season.“
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!