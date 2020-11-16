AIA recommends pushing high school winter sports season to begin in January

The Arizona Interscholastic Association hopes for AIA Executive Board to push back the start date of high school winter sports (basketball, wrestling, soccer) competition to January, due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 tests in the state.

The initial start date for competition was slated for Nov. 30, with practice starting last Monday. If the sports season is moved to January, teams will be cleared by the AIA to have a two-week practice period leading up to the competition start date. The AIA said teams that begun started practicing can continue under the approval from county health officials and district superintendents.