AIA recommends pushing high school winter sports season to begin in January

Salpointe wins 2020 4A State Boys Basketball Championship

Salpointe Catholic's Evan Nelson (5) and Tommy Irish (0) celebrate with teammates following a 54-48 overtime victory against Peoria in the 4A boy's state championship basketball game in Phoenix on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

 Ralph Freso / Special for the Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Interscholastic Association hopes for AIA Executive Board to push back the start date of high school winter sports (basketball, wrestling, soccer) competition to January, due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 tests in the state. 

The initial start date for competition was slated for Nov. 30, with practice starting last Monday. If the sports season is moved to January, teams will be cleared by the AIA to have a two-week practice period leading up to the competition start date. The AIA said teams that begun started practicing can continue under the approval from county health officials and district superintendents. 

AIA executive director David Hines will meet with state health and education officials this week to gather information on the current state of coronavirus cases in Arizona, and share with the Executive Board. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

