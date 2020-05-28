AIA releases recommended re-entry guidelines for return of high school sports

Following the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board's meeting via Zoom on Thursday, the AIA "strongly supports the return of athletics and competitive sports. However, it must be done so in the safest way possible."

AIA's meeting resulted in special recommended guidelines, based on Gov. Doug Ducey's plan to re-open Arizona, for high school sports teams to hold workouts and practices.

After the high school spring sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the future of fall sports, including football, appeared murky. Ducey announced on Thursday that youth sports can resume in Arizona next, while high schools in the state will re-open by late this summer.

“Our priority through this is for the safety and well-being of all our state’s student-athletes and those that support them,” said Executive Director David Hines. “We are not guaranteed to have a fall season. We are preparing to be ready on time, but it will all depend on how this situation develops as the summer goes on. We just ask that schools, coaches, players and parents consider and utilize the guidelines until we get back to normal.”

However, the schools and districts can make its own decisions on how to properly monitor team workouts and get-together scenarios during the summer period.

The guidelines that apply to all members of the athletic community include healthy hygiene (wash hands, discourage spitting, covering mouth when sneezing or coughing and showering), avoiding physical contact, which means no high-fives or fist bumps, daily temperature checks and closed locker rooms. Outside observers are also prohibited to attend team activities in facilities.