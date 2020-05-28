AIA releases recommended re-entry guidelines for return of high school sports

Following the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board's meeting via Zoom on Thursday, the AIA "strongly supports the return of athletics and competitive sports. However, it must be done so in the safest way possible."
AIA's meeting resulted in special recommended guidelines, based on Gov. Doug Ducey's plan to re-open Arizona, for high school sports teams to hold workouts and practices.
After the high school spring sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the future of fall sports, including football, appeared murky. Ducey announced on Thursday that youth sports can resume in Arizona next, while high schools in the state will re-open by late this summer.
“Our priority through this is for the safety and well-being of all our state’s student-athletes and those that support them,” said Executive Director David Hines. “We are not guaranteed to have a fall season. We are preparing to be ready on time, but it will all depend on how this situation develops as the summer goes on. We just ask that schools, coaches, players and parents consider and utilize the guidelines until we get back to normal.”
However, the schools and districts can make its own decisions on how to properly monitor team workouts and get-together scenarios during the summer period.
The guidelines that apply to all members of the athletic community include healthy hygiene (wash hands, discourage spitting, covering mouth when sneezing or coughing and showering), avoiding physical contact, which means no high-fives or fist bumps, daily temperature checks and closed locker rooms. Outside observers are also prohibited to attend team activities in facilities.
As part of the recommended guidelines, the AIA also included a three-phase plan to fully return to sports.
Phase 1:
- Small group activities are permitted for 10 people or less with coach onsite, but public facilities (including gyms) remain closed.
- All athletes, coaches, and other support staff must be free from symptoms for at least 14 days and no individual is in close contact with anyone who is sick within that 14 day period before group training may begin
- All athletes, coaches, and support staff who are a member of a high risk group or live at home with a member of a high risk group shall only attend training sessions virtually
- Screening for symptoms occurs based on a daily COVID-19 symptom questionnaire of all participants including coaches and staff. If an athlete is showing any symptoms or discloses symptoms or illness, parent should be called and the athlete needs to be seen and cleared by a healthcare provider
- Temperature checks are strongly encouraged for all participants
- Each athlete shall log their self-reported questionnaire and temperature o COVID-19 point of contact for team shall maintain symptom logs
- Parents, coaches, and athletes shall know signs and symptoms of illness. If athlete, coach, or staff member has signs or symptoms of illness or a person living in their home has signs or symptoms of illness they shall not come to practice and notify the team COVID-19 point of contact immediately.
- Disinfecting and cleaning of all personal equipment and material shall occur before and after practice as well as any other time there is contact with another person
- Athletes shall be kept in the same training group (cohorting).
Phase 2:
- Medium group activities are permitted for 50 people or less with coach onsite. Public facilities (including gyms) remain closed, unless appropriate distancing AND strict sanitation procedures can be maintained.
- All athletes, coaches, and other support staff must be free from symptoms for at least 14 days and no individual is in close contact with anyone who is sick within that 14 day period before group training may begin.
- All athletes, coaches, and support staff who are a member of a high risk group or live at home with a member of a high risk group shall only attend training sessions virtually.
- Screening for symptoms occurs based on a daily COVID-19 symptom questionnaire of all participants including coaches and staff. If an athlete is showing any symptoms or discloses symptoms or illness, parent should be called and the athlete needs to be seen and cleared by a healthcare provider.
- Temperature checks are strongly encouraged for all participants.
- Each athlete shall log their self-reported questionnaire and temperature. COVID-19 point of contact for team shall maintain symptom logs.
- Parents, coaches, and athletes shall know signs and symptoms of illness. If athlete, coach, or staff member has signs or symptoms of illness or a person living in their home has signs or symptoms of illness they shall not come to practice and notify the team COVID-19 point of contact immediately.
- Disinfecting and cleaning of all personal equipment and material shall occur before and after practice as well as any other time there is contact with another person
- Athletes shall be kept in the same training group (cohorting)
Phase 3:
- Public training facilities are now open with regular group size permitted. All sports, with and without contact may resume with usual activity.
- Social distancing still recommended, but not required
- Training sessions return to normal with average athlete group amount
- Equipment and other shared material can be used but cleaning shall continue before and after each different athlete group use
More information about the AIA's recommended re-entry guidelines can be found here.
