AIA suspends all sporting events indefinitely in wake of Ducey's decision

Winning pitcher Christian Rodriguez just manages to avoid a soaking as his Catalina Foothills miss their target while celebrating Rodriguez's no-hitter vs Palo Verde at Catalina Foothills High School, March 13, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association has suspended all high school sporting events until further notice following Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision Friday to keep schools closed through April 10.

The AIA issued a statement Friday evening that said member schools will "not partake in interscholastic competition until further notified." Spring sports include baseball, softball, track and field, boys volleyball and tennis. 

"The spring sports championships are still not cancelled at this point. However, discussions for the administration of any postseason tournaments will not take place until after schools are back in session," the AIA said in a news release. 

The decision came just four days after the AIA announced it would be suspending games for two weeks and had no immediate plans to delay spring sports playoffs. 

