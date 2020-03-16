AIA suspends high school games for two weeks, has no plans to cancel playoffs

High school sports will take a two-week pause, but officials with the Arizona Interscholastic Association said Monday there are no immediate plans to postpone or cancel spring playoffs.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and state schools chief Kathy Hoffman announced Sundays that public schools would be closed through at least Friday, March 27, with state health officials also recommending a two-week suspension of school and related activities.

If the timeframe remains the same, the closure should not impact the spring championship season, according to a news release from the AIA.

"We will keep all processes in place for postseason tournaments," the release said. "If the spring championship season extends for any period of time, the AIA will be ready to conduct tournaments in their entirety."

The decision surely comes as a surprise to Southern Arizona players and coaches. Catalina Foothills' baseball team and Tucson High's softball team were among the local programs who held impromptu Senior Days over the weekend for fear that their seasons would being canceled.

School-sponsored sports will cease immediately through Saturday, March 28. The earliest possible day that play could resume would be Monday, March 30, unless the situation changes, according to the release.

"The association will respect all decisions made by schools and school districts in regard to practices during this time of suspension," the release said, adding that the AIA will defer to individual schools and support their decisions.