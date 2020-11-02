 Skip to main content
All-American wrestler, Tucsonan Roman Bravo-Young says he tested positive for COVID-19

021118-spt-hansen sunday notes-p1.JPG

Sunnyside’s Roman Bravo-Young celebrates beating Mesa’s Steven Jaman in the Division I, 132-pound weight class during the 2018 AIA State Wrestling Championships. Bravo-Young was 182-0 during his four years with the Blue Devils.

 Patrick Breen / The Arizona Republic 2018

Penn State All-American wrestler and Tucson native Roman Bravo-Young tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a social media post Monday night. 

"Don't think you are invincible to this virus, because I thought I was too and let me tell you, I feel like some (expletive) (right now)," Bravo-Young said in the post. "I tested positive. I can't taste or smell anything. It's for real." 

Bravo-Young, who's in his third year at PSU, has a 44-9 record with the Nittany Lions, including 14 straight wins to start the 2019-20 season, and would've been the fifth seed in the 2020 NCAA championships before it was canceled from coronavirus concerns. Bravo-Young was also named to the All-Big Ten Academic Team earlier this year. 

At Sunnyside High School, Bravo-Young won four consecutive state championships with an impeccable 182-0 record. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

