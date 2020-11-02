All-American wrestler, Tucsonan Roman Bravo-Young says he tested positive for COVID-19

Penn State All-American wrestler and Tucson native Roman Bravo-Young tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a social media post Monday night.

"Don't think you are invincible to this virus, because I thought I was too and let me tell you, I feel like some (expletive) (right now)," Bravo-Young said in the post. "I tested positive. I can't taste or smell anything. It's for real."

Bravo-Young, who's in his third year at PSU, has a 44-9 record with the Nittany Lions, including 14 straight wins to start the 2019-20 season, and would've been the fifth seed in the 2020 NCAA championships before it was canceled from coronavirus concerns. Bravo-Young was also named to the All-Big Ten Academic Team earlier this year.

At Sunnyside High School, Bravo-Young won four consecutive state championships with an impeccable 182-0 record.

