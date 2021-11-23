All-star closer, former Pusch Ridge Christian baseball coach Doug Jones dies at 64

In two seasons (2007-08) at Pusch Ridge, Jones went 44-7 overall 26-2 in league play. Jones went on serve as the pitching coach at San Diego Christian College and as an assistant with the minor-league Boise Hawks, a Colorado Rockies affiliate.

Known as “Jonesy,” Jones pitched in the majors for 16 seasons with Cleveland, Houston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee and Oakland. He had two stints with the Indians, first from 1986-91 and again in 1998.

The right-hander had a career-high 43 saves in 1990 for Cleveland, where he made the All-Star team three times. In 2001, he was selected as one of the team's top 100 players.

Jones went 69-79 with a 3.30 ERA in 846 big league games. He retired following the 2000 season.

Born in Covina, California, Jones was drafted by the Brewers in 1978.

Includes information from the Associated Press.