 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-star closer, former Pusch Ridge Christian baseball coach Doug Jones dies at 64
alert top story editor's pick

All-star closer, former Pusch Ridge Christian baseball coach Doug Jones dies at 64

  • Updated

Doug Jones, 46, Cleveland Indians, shown in an undated photo. (AP Photo)

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

CLEVELAND — Doug Jones, a five-time All-Star reliever who had his best success closing for the Cleveland Indians before coaching a Tucson-area high school team to a state title, has died. He was 64.

A tweet from former teammate Greg Swindell said Jones, a longtime Tucsonan, died from complications related to COVID-19.

Jones spent seven seasons with the Indians and ranks third on the club's career saves list with 129. The club, which officially transitioned to Cleveland Guardians last week, said Monday it was “saddened by the loss of one of our organization's all-time greats.”

The team said Jones died in Arizona. Jones coached Pusch Ridge Christian to the 2009 Class 2A state baseball championship. His son, Dawson, was the winning pitcher. That year, the Star's Greg Hansen named both Joneses to his list of the top 100 sports figures in Southern Arizona.

In two seasons (2007-08) at Pusch Ridge, Jones went 44-7 overall 26-2 in league play. Jones went on serve as the pitching coach at San Diego Christian College and as an assistant with the minor-league Boise Hawks, a Colorado Rockies affiliate.

Known as “Jonesy,” Jones pitched in the majors for 16 seasons with Cleveland, Houston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee and Oakland. He had two stints with the Indians, first from 1986-91 and again in 1998.

The right-hander had a career-high 43 saves in 1990 for Cleveland, where he made the All-Star team three times. In 2001, he was selected as one of the team's top 100 players.

Jones went 69-79 with a 3.30 ERA in 846 big league games. He retired following the 2000 season.

Born in Covina, California, Jones was drafted by the Brewers in 1978.

Includes information from the Associated Press.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Peng Shuai appears in new video taken at Beijing tennis event

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News