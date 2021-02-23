'All we got, all we need': Catalina's High School's short-handed soccer team embraces underdog role

“My first and second year, we were around 30 to 40 kids in the entire program,” Rocha said. “It’s a big departure having only 11 or 12. That’s across the board, though — not just at Catalina. All districts are dealing with low numbers, especially in the areas with more (coronavirus-related) restrictions.”

The players can feel the difference, too.

“It’s been not easy. For the past few games, we’ve been playing with only 10 or 11 with no subs,” said junior Jilverto Velazquez. “It’s been tiring, for sure.”

Like most players on the team, Velazquez plays more than one position — left forward and midfielder — depending on need. Despite the challenges that playing on a short-handed roster — and playing in masks — pose, Velazquez is up for the challenge.

“We’re doing good right now. If we could just keep it up till the end, we could make state and win,” Velazquez, 17, said.

Junior Merci Nzabakiza was born in the Congo and spent most of his life in Kenya before moving to Tucson in 2017. He’s been playing soccer since he was 5 and hopes to take it as far as he can, saying he loves everything about the game. His thing is working together with his teammates.

Especially this year.