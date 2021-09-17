 Skip to main content
Amphi-Thunderbird game rescheduled following threat; teams will play Monday in Tucson
Amphi-Thunderbird game rescheduled following threat; teams will play Monday in Tucson

  • Updated

Amphi coach Jorge Mendivil yells at the line of scrimmage during their game against Sahuarita at Amphitheater High School in Tucson, Ariz. on Sept. 10th.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Amphi will play Phoenix Thunderbird on Monday night after Friday's game was postponed due to a threat made against the Tucson school. 

A memo sent by Thunderbird officials to the parents of players said that "an individual made a threat regarding the personal safety of people at the game." Amphi officials and Tucson police were working Friday to determine the credibility of the threat, Thunderbird officials wrote. The game was initially moved to Saturday morning before being switched to Monday night. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Amphi, 125 W. Yavapai Road.

The Panthers are looking to improve to 3-0 behind star running back Kiko Trejo. Thunderbird is 1-1.

