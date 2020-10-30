Amphi's early gamble pays off, Panthers roll from there in shutout of Rio Rico

In the spirit of Halloween, Friday night’s matchup between Rio Rico and Amphi featured trickery right from the start.

The Amphi Panthers snuffed out a surprise onside kick from their opponent on the opening kick of the season, then scored on the very next play. The Panthers rode that momentum to a 45-0 win in the season opener for both teams.

“I’m just proud of all our guys tonight,” said Amphi coach Jorge Mendivil, now in his seventh year coaching the program. “They’ve worked their butts off the last six weeks and they’re just so fired up about being able to play.”

The result of their work over the last month-and-a-half translated to a resounding victory.

After Amphi recovered the kick, junior running back Kiko Trejo took a handoff near midfield, bursting down the far sideline for an emphatic start to the game. All night, the Panthers opted to go for the two-point conversion after scores and led 8-0 less than 15 seconds into the game.

The Panthers leaned on their rushing attack, powered by the tailback tandem of Trejo and Isiah Hill as both backs scored twice and ran for over 100 yards.