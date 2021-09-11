 Skip to main content
Amphi's 'hogs' pave way for dominant rushing attack
editor's pick top story
High School Football

Amphi's 'hogs' pave way for dominant rushing attack

Amphi offensive lineman Brandon Cardenas, right, celebrates with Kiko Trejo following Trejo's touchdown in Friday night's win over Sahuarita.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

When the Amphi Panthers gather for team meals, one position group is always first in line for food. Not that there are any complaints.

“Our offensive line eats first,” Panthers coach Jorge Mendivil said. “Without them, there’s nothing else.”

Amphi’s big and bruising linemen are treated like royalty. Mendivil’s insistence that an often overlooked position be the team’s identity helps Amphi stand out among its peers.

The line is anchored by its senior trio of Jonathan Cardenas, Jayden Corral and Christian Manriquez. The team’s starters are listed at over 6 feet and more than 250 pounds, with Mendivil claiming each guy is as strong as the one next to him. It’s no surprise then, that Amphi’s ground-and-pound approach has carried the team to a 2-0 start to the season.

Through two games, Panthers are rushing for an average of 275 yards per game and scoring 34.5 points per contest.

Star running back Kiko Trejo garners much of the attention, and understandably. so. The senior has already rushed for 374 yards this year and his most recent jaw-dropping feat was a five-touchdown performance in Friday’s 42-27 victory over Sahuarita.

But Trejo understands it’s the guys in front of him that allow him to be the workhorse he is.

“They get 99% of the credit, I get 1% of the credit,” Trejo said.

Amphi's Kiko Trejo runs down the sideline toward the end zone during Friday night's game against Sahuarita. Amphi won 42-27.

Amphi’s stout line opened up sizable gaps each time Trejo touched the ball against Sahuarita. The senior running back needed just nine carries to rack up 137 yards — an average of 15.2 yards per touch.

“I just hit the holes and run, man,” Trejo laughed. “I’m just confident knowing those guys are there and I’m just able to be smooth in the game.”

In practices and games, Mendivil demands that his linemen be physical. Not only that, but he expects his line to be the reason people come away impressed with watching Amphi play. The Panthers coach has been especially pleased with Cardenas, the right tackle who sets the edge for outside runs.

“He’s a mauler,” he said. “He just wants to run over people.”

Cardenas, a senior listed at 6 feet and 250 pounds, loves when a run play is called. That means he can go on the attack.

“Our line, we want to hurt people,” he said. “Make sure they feel us.”

More impressive, Amphi’s damage on the ground on Friday came without left tackle Jayden Corral, who was out with an injury. Marco Martinez got the start.

“My boys Johnny (Cardenas) and Marco (Martinez), they’re the two big boys,” Trejo said.

When Corral returns, which could come as soon as next week against Phoenix Thunderbird, Mendivil thinks his O-line can perform at an even higher level.

“When we get him back and it’s more cohesive, it’ll be a lot better,” he said.

Expect the team to continue leaning on the size and strength up front.

“We know they’re the hogs and they’re gonna get the credit,” Mendivil said.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Friday night's scores

ALA Gilbert North 33, Sabino 21

Amphitheater 42, Sahuarita 27

Apache Junction 35, Canyon del Oro 28

Benson 41, Tanque Verde 0

Casa Grande Vista Grande 63, Cholla 12

Catalina def. Miami, forfeit

Cienega 34, Sierra Vista Buena 7

Desert View 20, Buckeye Verrado 19

Douglas 24, Bisbee 21

Marana 61, Tempe 0

Mesa Desert Ridge 31, Ironwood Ridge 0

Nogales 16, Rio Rico 0

Phoenix Arcadia 15, Sahuaro 12

Pueblo 44, Rincon/University 8

Pusch Ridge Christian 28, Mesa Eastmark 24

Safford 28, Empire 6

Scottsdale Prep 55, Santa Rita 6

Surprise Willow Canyon 42, Flowing Wells 7

Sunnyside 20, Phoenix South Mountain 14

Walden Grove 28, Catalina Foothills 27

This week's games

Thursday's 7 p.m. game

Salpointe Catholic at Cienega

Friday's 7 p.m. games

Canyon del Oro at San Tan Valley Poston Butte

Catalina at Queen Creek American Leadership Academy

Catalina Foothills at Pueblo

Douglas at Safford

Gilbert Campo Verde at Ironwood Ridge

Marana at Tucson High

Mountain View at Sahuaro

Nogales at Cholla

Paradise Valley at Sunnyside

Phoenix Thunderbird at Amphi

Pima at Santa Rita

Rincon/University at Phoenix Maryvale

Rio Rico at Walden Grove

Sabino at Thatcher

Sahuarita at Pusch Ridge Christian

Tombstone at Tanque Verde

