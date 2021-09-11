Amphi's 'hogs' pave way for dominant rushing attack

“They get 99% of the credit, I get 1% of the credit,” Trejo said.

Amphi’s stout line opened up sizable gaps each time Trejo touched the ball against Sahuarita. The senior running back needed just nine carries to rack up 137 yards — an average of 15.2 yards per touch.

“I just hit the holes and run, man,” Trejo laughed. “I’m just confident knowing those guys are there and I’m just able to be smooth in the game.”

In practices and games, Mendivil demands that his linemen be physical. Not only that, but he expects his line to be the reason people come away impressed with watching Amphi play. The Panthers coach has been especially pleased with Cardenas, the right tackle who sets the edge for outside runs.

“He’s a mauler,” he said. “He just wants to run over people.”

Cardenas, a senior listed at 6 feet and 250 pounds, loves when a run play is called. That means he can go on the attack.

“Our line, we want to hurt people,” he said. “Make sure they feel us.”

More impressive, Amphi’s damage on the ground on Friday came without left tackle Jayden Corral, who was out with an injury. Marco Martinez got the start.