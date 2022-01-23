 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amy Rocha steps down as Salpointe Catholic's softball coach; former Lancers star to replace her
top story editor's pick

Amy Baray-Rocha, head coach for Salpointe Catholic, talks to her team after Sahuaro scored five runs in the first inning during a softball game at Salpointe Catholic High School, 1545 E. Copper Street. Salpointe rallied and won 8-7 in eight innings. Photo taken: Tuesday April 21, 2015

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

One of the most successful high school softball coaches in recent history has stepped down.

Amy Rocha resigned as Salpointe Catholic's head coach following seven seasons and three state championships, athletic director Phil Gruensfelder confirmed Sunday; she will be replaced by former Lancers standout Tricia Garigan Sztan.

Hired in 2015, Rocha won three state championships (2018, '19, '21); last season's team went a perfect 24-0. Rocha was named the Arizona Republic's Softball Coach of the Year following the '21 season. 

As a player, Rocha won two state championships in 1993 and '96 with the Lancers before playing for Mike Candrea at the UA. 

Sztan is a 1994 Salpointe grad who played collegiately at Regis University. As a senior, she was named the Star's Class 5A Southern Arizona pitcher of the year.

The Lancers open their season on March 1 at Sabino. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

