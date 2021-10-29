Angel Flores' big game carries undefeated Casa Grande past CDO

“We needed to get the running game going in order to be successful, and I think we got some glimpses of that,” Peace said. “But they still did a great job up front. So even though we were getting some yardage, it wasn’t that big play, that big chunk, to get us on the other side of the field to break things open.”

On the other side, Flores enjoyed a clean pocket for most of the night.

That was partly due to how CDO chose to defend. Seemingly trying to avoid a big play, the Dorado secondary played off the ball and for the most part kept the passing game contained. But while Flores had just three passes go for 15 or more yards, he feasted on short throws, finishing 18 of 23 for 203 yards with one touchdown pass. He also bruised his way to 84 rushing yards on 12 carries with a rushing touchdown.

Casa Grande running back RJ Keeton also had a big night, rushing for 117 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, the last of which came with just three seconds left in the game. The 28-6 score supports the notion that Casa Grande is one of the top teams in the state, but coach Jake Barro doesn’t know if it will be enough to get into the Open Division Tournament.