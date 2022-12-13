 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Arizona to offer girls flag football starting this fall

  • Updated

Sa'Mir Braccey, 17, throws a pass as she tries out for the Redondo Union High School girls flag football team on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Redondo Beach, California. The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced Tuesday that it will be adding girls flag football as a sport starting this fall.

 Ashley Landis, Associated Press

The Arizona Interscholastic Association will offer girls flag football starting this fall.

It's unclear how many Tucson-area teams will participate, but the AIA said Tuesday that "a significant number of schools" state-wide will be able to field a team. The addition of the sport was the culmination of a two-year process, the AIA said, and consultation with other states that play the sport.

“We’re excited the (AIA) Executive Board has approved girls flag football as a sanctioned sport. We’ll have a state championship in year No. 1,” said AIA Executive Director David Hines. “Our hope is to see fast growth of the sport within the membership.”

Olivia D'Angelo, 16, rubs the foot of Raychel Watts, 16, front, as they and other Redondo Union High School girls try out for a flag football team on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Redondo Beach, California.

Arizona's girls flag football state championship will coincide with the tackle football championships. Arizona's flag football rules will include place-kicking, a first among states that sanction the sport.

People are also reading…

The number of girls playing flag football in U.S. high schools doubled to 11,000 in the decade leading up to 2018-19, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

In September, the CIF-Southern Section in California voted to make it an official girls’ high school sport. Flag football already is a sanctioned high school girls sport in states including Alabama and Nevada. And it was added as a collegiate sport by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, with colleges in Florida, Georgia, Kansas and elsewhere fielding teams.

Now, Arizona has has joined the group.

“Today is a significant step forward,” said Chandler Hamilton coach Matt Stone. “The AIA took chances with these rules compared other states. We looked at a lot of different sources to compile this rulebook.”

Includes information from the Associated Press.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News