As high school football season hangs in the balance, Cienega cancels practices, meetings

However, contact sports like football “may not be the best idea to bring children into that environment given where we are in terms of that transmission,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s health director.

“It may be a very, very different story for the next semester,” he said. “But at least for today … I think our community transmission is still too high to be able to say that that is a safe and terrific activity.

“To be clear, we want kids to engage in physical activity. There are plenty of other physical activities and sports that other children are engaging in. Think about swimming. Kids are doing cross country in TUSD. … Kids are engaging in these kinds of activities and we think that that is terrific; but to do something like football, I think that carries with it considerably higher risk.”

The county’s recommendations should not impact Salpointe Catholic and Pusch Ridge Christian, two private schools that have been playing since Oct. 2. Sierra Vista Buena, which plays many Southern Arizona teams, will also proceed with its season.