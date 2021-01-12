Audrey Jimenez, Tucson's 15-year-old wrestling prodigy, will be part of Wednesday mega-card from Nebraska

After nearly a year away from competition, Audrey Jimenez will return to the mat Wednesday night against one of the top-ranked teen wrestlers in the country.

The 15-year-old Jimenez will take on Utah's Sage Mortimer as part of the undercard of FloWrestling's Wednesday night match between Jordan Burroughs and David Taylor in Lincoln, Nebraska. Burroughs is an eight-time world and Olympic medalist and Taylor is the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the world in his weight class. The pair hasn't met since 2014's World Team Trials finals, when Burroughs beat Taylor.

The undercard is made up of two high school and three senior-level matches, which are headlined by two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist J'den Cox and Senior Nationals finalist Nate Jackson.

Tucson's Jimenez, who was ranked sixth in the country on USA Wrestling's 2018-19 Future Olympian Rankings’ 14 Under division, was a late addition to the card.

On Saturday, FloSports Content Director Christian Pyles posted on Twitter that they were hoping to add a women's match to the Burroughs-Taylor card, which will be livestreamed online. Shortly after it was posted, former Penn State wrestler Roman Bravo-Young — a former Sunnyside star — spotted the Tweet.