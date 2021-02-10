Audrey Jimenez wins high school wrestling debut

Sunnyside High School freshman Audrey Jimenez competed in and won her first high school wrestling match Wednesday, beating her Mesa Red Mountain opponent 21-6.

Jimenez wrestled in the 120-pound weight class, weighing in at 111 pounds.

Jimenez, 15, is one of a handful of Tucson girls who are wrestling in a mostly boys sport. Her opponent Wednesday was female.

In November 2019, Jimenez won a gold medal for her weight class in the U15 Pan American women’s freestyle championships in Panama. She wrestled just a handful of times in 2020 leading up to her February gold medal bout in Mesa during USA Wrestling national qualifiers.

Last month, Jimenez traveled to Nebraska to wrestle in a FloWrestling mega-card against Utah’s Sage Mortimer, who was three years and several pounds Jimenez’s senior. Mortimer beat her, 8-5.

