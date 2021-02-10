 Skip to main content
Audrey Jimenez wins high school wrestling debut

Best feature photo layout, 1st place – Audrey does leg workout during morning training at JET Sports Training on Oct. 15, 2019.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Sunnyside High School freshman Audrey Jimenez competed in and won her first high school wrestling match Wednesday, beating her Mesa Red Mountain opponent 21-6.

Jimenez wrestled in the 120-pound weight class, weighing in at 111 pounds.

Jimenez, 15, is one of a handful of Tucson girls who are wrestling in a mostly boys sport. Her opponent Wednesday was female.

In November 2019, Jimenez won a gold medal for her weight class in the U15 Pan American women’s freestyle championships in Panama. She wrestled just a handful of times in 2020 leading up to her February gold medal bout in Mesa during USA Wrestling national qualifiers.

Last month, Jimenez traveled to Nebraska to wrestle in a FloWrestling mega-card against Utah’s Sage Mortimer, who was three years and several pounds Jimenez’s senior. Mortimer beat her, 8-5.

Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191


 

