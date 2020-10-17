Ava Parker, Southern Arizona's young swimming star, has fast future ahead of her

Jennifer Parker, owner of a local equestrian training center, said Ava was born with long feet, causing a nurse at the hospital to make a joke about Ava’s potential as a swimmer.

Little did she know.

By age 6, Ava Parker was racing other kids in the pool. She said she loved the environment at DeMont, which is run by former Olympian and UA coach Rick DeMont, but wanted to swim with a club team. She joined the Oro Valley Pirates the next year.

After that first summer with her club team, Parker began swimming year-round. She’s been in the water constantly ever since.

Parker was the Southern Arizona Aquatic Association High Point champion at age 10, and again when she was 12. At age 11, Parker traveled to Orlando for the Next College Student Athlete championships, making the finals in the 200 butterfly.

“Everyone was buzzing with excitement,” Parker said of the trip, which she said was her favorite event.

Last February, Parker competed in nine events at the Arizona Junior Olympics regional meet in Sahuarita. She took home gold in seven of them and silver in the other two.