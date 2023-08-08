Summer baseball came to an end Sunday for three Tucson youth teams seeking spots in national championship tournaments.

The Canyon View Little League 12U team, the Randolph Little League juniors and American Legion Post 7 (Tucson High School) were eliminated from West Region play.

Canyon View lost 5-1 to Bollinger Canyon of San Ramon, California, at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino. The previous day, CVLL fell 7-4 to Hilo, Hawaii, which rallied from a 4-0 deficit with seven runs in the final two innings.

Ethan Burnside had CVLL’s lone RBI in the second game, driving in Miles Anderson, who had two of the team’s four hits.

Randolph finished with a 1-2 record in the Junior League Baseball West Region Tournament in Bend, Oregon. Randolph lost its first game, 12-6, to Dublin, California, last Thursday; defeated Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, 15-7, on Saturday; and fell 5-4 to Butte, Montana, on Sunday.

Randolph scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 4-3 lead but yielded two in the bottom of the frame. Andrew Hendrick and Christian Salazar each had two hits for Randolph, while Carmelo Benitez had two RBIs.

Post 7 finished third in the eight-team American Legion Western Regional Tournament in Fairfield, California. The team representing Tucson High won three consecutive elimination games before falling to Las Vegas 5-2.

Tucson leadoff hitter Genarro Brito went 2 for 3 with an RBI in the loss. The team did not allow a run in the previous two games, shutouts thrown by Brito and Sebastian Pino.

The Tucson-area team that did reach a national tournament, the Marana Little League junior softball squad, was eliminated Thursday by eventual Junior Softball League World Series champion Bago City, Philippines.

The representative of the Asia-Pacific Region went undefeated in the World Series in Kirkland, Washington, allowing only five runs in seven games. The Bago City team won its final four games by a combined score of 21-0, including a 4-0 win over Marana.

Marana went 1-3 in pool play, notching its lone victory over Mexico City, Mexico, 15-4, in the Series opener.

Marana ended its World Series appearance with a 7-6 win over Canada on Friday in a “friendly.”