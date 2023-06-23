Cienega High School product Nick Gonzales has made it to the big leagues.
The Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday selected the contract of Gonzales, their first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of New Mexico State.
Gonzales was slotted into the No. 7 spot in Pittsburgh's lineup for Friday's game at Miami.
Gonzales, a second baseman, was batting .257 with six home runs and 27 RBIs for the Pirates' AAA affiliate in Indianapolis. He had a .370 on-base percentage.
Gonzales was the seventh overall pick in the '20 draft after hitting well over .400 in each of his final two seasons at NMSU.
