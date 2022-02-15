Abracadabra: Phoenix St. Marys vanquishes Tucson Pueblo Magnet 83-43

Impressive was a ready adjective for Phoenix St. Marys' 83-43 throttling of Tucson Pueblo Magnet at Phoenix St. Marys High on February 15 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
The Knights' shooting pulled ahead to a 41-17 lead over the Warriors at the half.
Recently on February 10 , Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared up on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!