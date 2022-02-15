 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abracadabra: Phoenix St. Marys vanquishes Tucson Pueblo Magnet 83-43

Abracadabra: Phoenix St. Marys vanquishes Tucson Pueblo Magnet 83-43

Impressive was a ready adjective for Phoenix St. Marys' 83-43 throttling of Tucson Pueblo Magnet at Phoenix St. Marys High on February 15 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

The Knights' shooting pulled ahead to a 41-17 lead over the Warriors at the half.

Recently on February 10 , Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared up on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News