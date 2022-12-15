Benson thumps Tucson Empire in punishing decision 70-46

Tucson Empire had no answers as Benson compiled a 70-46 victory in Arizona boys basketball action on December 15.
In recent action on December 6, Tucson Empire faced off against Tucson Sabino and Benson took on Tucson San Miguel on December 5 at Benson High School. Click here for a recap
