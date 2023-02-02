With little to no wiggle room, Chandler Prep nosed past Tucson St. Augustine Catholic 58-50 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 24, Tucson St Augustine Catholic faced off against Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union. For results, click here.

