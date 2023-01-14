Bent but not broken: Phoenix Day School For The Deaf weathers scare to dispatch Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 44-36

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Phoenix Day School For The Deaf did just enough to beat Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 44-36 in Arizona boys basketball action on January 14.

