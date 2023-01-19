Bent but not broken: Tucson Marana weathers scare to dispatch Tucson Sunnyside 62-56

Tucson Marana didn't flinch, finally repelling Tucson Sunnyside 62-56 in Arizona boys basketball on January 19.
In recent action on January 13, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Tucson Ironwood Ridge and Tucson Marana took on Tucson Flowing Wells on January 6 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. For more, click here.
